Company manager on remand over “Datuk Seri” title

MELAKA: A company manager was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of soliciting and accepting RM375,000 in bribes to obtain a State award with the ‘Datuk Seri’ title for an individual two years ago.

Melaka MACC Director Adi Supian Shafie, when contacted, said the 54-year-old man was arrested at about 5.10pm after giving his statement at the Melaka MACC Office.

The case is investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, he said, adding that a remand order against the suspect was issued by the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Nabilah Nizam ordered the man to be on remand until Dec 19.