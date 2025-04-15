Company manager remanded in over RM110,000 false claim probe

JOHOR BAHRU: A company manager has been remanded for six days, from today until April 20, to assist in investigations into allegations of submitting a false claim totalling more than RM110,000.

The remand order was issued against the man, 34, by Magistrate Nurmadiana Mamat at the Magistrate’s Court today, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Johor branch.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to sources, the suspect, employed by a private company, was arrested at 8 pm yesterday at the Johor MACC Office.

It is understood that the suspect was arrested for submitting a claim document with false details to the Johor Fisheries Department.

The false claim was related to the supply, delivery, and commissioning of support equipment to recipients under PPSPA Aid No. 1/20223 for Johor, valued at more than RM110,000 - although the supply was not properly carried out.