TELUK INTAN: An owner of a company dealing with the maintenance of fire extinguishers was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with four counts of submitting false documents involving Electronic Fire Extinguisher Inspection System (eFEiS) certificates last December.

Sha Arifin Mohammad Jamal, 33, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Magistrate Naidatul Athirah Azman

On the first three counts, he was alleged to have dishonestly used as genuine three documents,i.e. eFEiS certificates containing different serial numbers, which he had reason to believe were false, at a restaurant in Lorong Lagenda 8, Medaniaga Lagenda in Hutan Melintang at 3.42 pm on Dec 31, 2024.

On the fourth count, he was charged with committing the same act at an entertainment centre in Lorong Legenda 1, Medaniaga Legenda in Hutan Melintang at about 1.45 pm on the same day.

All the charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to two years, or with a fine, or both, if convicted.

The court allowed him bail of RM7,500 for the first three charges and RM2,500 for the fourth charge with one surety each and set Feb 12 for mention for submission of documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzuddin Fakri Hamdan appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer M. Saravanan, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), represented Sha Arifin.