Company owner fined RM180,000 for submitting fake documents

KUALA LUMPUR: A training company owner was fined RM180,000 by the Sessions Court here today for using false documents and deceiving to claim incentives under the Penjana Kerjaya programme five years ago.

Judge Azura Alwi imposed the sentence on Ingenious Vision owner Mohd Azlan Sinin, 47, after he changed his plea to guilty on all four charges.

The court ordered the accused to serve 45 months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

On the first count, Mohd Azlan was charged with using a forged document, namely the signature of a woman on the employee confirmation form under the Employee Hiring Incentive programme at the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) office, Jalan Tun Razak, on March 15, 2021.

The charge, under Section 471 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail sentence of two years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

For the second to fourth charges, Mohd Azlan was accused of deceiving three Perkeso employment service officers into believing that 56 individuals listed in the Penjana Kerjaya 1.0 data were employees of his company, when they were no longer employed there.

This prompted the three officers to release RM169,400 on Nov 28 and Dec 18, 2020 at the Maybank Setapak branch, Jalan Genting Klang.

The charges, under Section 417 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum jail sentence of 15 years, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman requested an appropriate sentence to serve as a deterrent, while defence lawyer Dennis Micheal Pereira pleaded for a lighter sentence, as his client has a family to support.