PETALING JAYA: When a Gen Z employee (born between 1997 and 2012) recently resigned via WhatsApp with a brief message saying:

“Sorry and bye”, it reignited a

long-standing debate that individuals of the generation are rude and unprofessional.

However, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia sociology and anthropology professor Dr Novel Lyndon said the public should not be too quick to pass judgement as Gen Z employees “are technologically more advanced and wired differently”.

“While they may show a lack of commitment and dedication to their jobs and might come across as selfish or even disrespectful, we must address these issues in light of the generational and societal influences on them.”

He added that their behaviour results from attitudes shaped by the digital world and may also reflect the failure of the education system and parental roles.

“I believe that today’s postmodern world, which emphasises freedom and individualism, has had a significant impact on Gen Z’s perspective on work. Their generation is very vulnerable and influenced by technology, which seems to dictate how they behave.”

Lyndon also suggested that some Gen Z employees may face problems stemming from a lack of alignment between their jobs and personal identities, and that understanding the “soul” or interests of young employees will point to why some of them do not fully commit to their jobs.

“Perhaps the work is incompatible with their real interests or the salary offered isn’t commensurate with

their work. Whichever it may be, let me stress that employers should

also play a part in bridging the generational gap.”

He suggested that employers engage and communicate directly with Gen Z employees to understand their perspectives and address misunderstandings, as there needs to be worker engagement.

Lyndon said understanding the social identity and technological influences on Gen Z is key to

fostering a more harmonious and productive workplace.

Gen Z employee Kuvineshwaren Nedunjelian, 24, believes mutual respect, transparency and accountability highlight professionalism.

“It’s not about being rigid but respecting the role and people involved,” he said.

He added that combining a formal resignation notice with a one-to-one conversation or through a video call is the ideal way to resign.

“It is more professional and allows for the personal touch, which shows respect for the employer.”

However, Kuvineshwaren emphasised that Gen Z values efficiency over formality and views professionalism as being accountable and respecting another’s time.

While he is open to digital communication methods, he believes the older generation might find it

too casual.

Like many of his peers, he believes that Gen Z is often misunderstood by older colleagues, who interpret a direct approach to resignation via channels like WhatsApp as being disrespectful.

“Our approach isn’t about being rude or disrespectful. We just prefer faster, sometimes less formal ways of communicating,” he said.

Nur Izazi Mohd Isrook, 23, said the most comfortable way to resign is by informing the employer through the easiest and most direct method.

“We need to leave on a good note, but we don’t feel that long, formal face-to-face meetings are necessary for resignations unless the job was really important to us.”

She said professionalism is about respect, transparency and meeting expectations, and it is meaningless to follow rigid formalities if it is inefficient.

Thivines Pathmanaban, 22, sees value in traditional methods and ethics in submitting a resignation letter as it is the right approach.

“Employers need formal documentation to verify an employee’s resignation and without it, the company could face legal challenges.

“Maintaining clear, formal documentation helps set boundaries between personal and professional relationships because people we

work with are colleagues who deserve to be respected.”