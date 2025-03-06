KUALA LUMPUR: The Kota MADANI concept emphasises comprehensive and centralised basic facilities for the well-being of the people, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that during the presentation of the concept today, he was informed that among the planned facilities are high-rise schools, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, and financial institutions.

“In addition, a health clinic, fire station, police station and mosque will all be developed near residential areas.

“The first phase, which involves the construction of around 3,000 housing units and a high-rise school, is expected to be completed and fully operational by the end of 2027,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The Prime Minister added that the design of the mosque and school would incorporate elements of local culture, in line with efforts to preserve architectural heritage.

“May all these plans proceed smoothly and be implemented in the best possible manner for the benefit of all,” he said.