Congestion charge? Not happening anytime soon

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has shut down any talk of a congestion charge, saying it remains the absolute last resort.

“Forget about that (congestion charge), it’s the last option in our minds. We do not want to add to the burden of the people,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke said at the Rapid KL On-Demand event at Depoh Rapid Bus Maluri today.

He stressed that the government’s priority is improving public transport services, not imposing new charges.

“As far as the current government is concerned, we are doing our best to reduce the cost of living, and transport costs are part of that effort. We want to give convenience to the public,” he added.

Loke also credited the Finance Ministry for prioritising public transport enhancements without additional charges.

“Our focus is on service improvements. Congestion charges are the last thing on our list,” he reiterated, echoing his statement in the Dewan Negara on March 25 that the Ministry of Transport has no plans to implement such charges on private vehicles.