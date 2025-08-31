Constitutional literacy and Rukun Negara integration key for national harmony

KUALA LUMPUR: A constitutional law expert has emphasised the urgent need to address Malaysia’s low level of constitutional literacy and incorporate the Rukun Negara into the Federal Constitution as a formal preamble.

Emeritus Professor Datuk Dr Shad Saleem Faruqi from Universiti Malaya stated that many ethnic and religious misunderstandings in society stem from fundamental misunderstandings or ignorance of constitutional provisions.

He highlighted that despite some flaws, the Constitution provides a solid foundation for moderation, tolerance, and harmony through its spirit of compromise and compassion.

The Constitution recognises Malaysia’s historical context through indigenous features including the Malay Sultanate, Islam as the religion of the federation, and special provisions for Malay language and customs.

These ethnic features are balanced by provisions safeguarding other communities within Malaysia’s multi-religious and multiracial society through citizenship rights, religious freedom, and educational opportunities.

Article 153’s provisions on Malay special position apply only to four specific sectors and include limitations requiring the protection of legitimate interests of other communities.

The Rukun Negara principles directly reflect constitutional provisions including supremacy of the Constitution, belief in God, loyalty to King and country, and democratic way of life.

Professor Shad noted that theory and practice show wide divergence, urging reflection during national anniversaries on restoring the original vision of shared destiny.

He called for constitutional education programs across educational institutions and training centres to improve understanding of Malaysia’s foundational legal document.

The professor emphasised that unity does not require uniformity, and unity in diversity represents strength for the nation. – Bernama