SHAH ALAM: Construction of the Harmoni MADANI People’s Residency Programme (PRR) in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor, is set to begin early next year and is expected to be completed within two years, the Selangor state legislative assembly was told today.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said planning approval for the 245 housing units was granted by the Kuala Selangor Municipal Council (MPKS) on Oct 28, subject to compliance with conditions set for the implementing agency, Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA). The agency will submit its building plan approval application soon.

“The Harmoni MADANI PRR project includes 245 single-storey terrace houses with three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a proposed lot size of 20 feet by 60 feet.

“However, the finalised housing design will be determined after building plan approval from MPKS. Each unit is priced at RM45,000 and will be offered to verified former plantation workers,” he said in a written reply, read out by Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim during the assembly.

Borhan was responding to a question from Pang Sock Tao (PH-Kuala Kubu Bharu) regarding the status of the 245 PRR units meant for plantation workers from five estates in Bestari Jaya - Ladang Minyak, Ladang Sungai Tinggi, Ladang Mary, Ladang Nigel Gardner and Ladang Bukit Tagar.

He added that the project was jointly agreed upon by the Selangor and Federal governments through the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), with a total development cost of RM75 million.

“This follows the 13th Selangor State Executive Council (MMKN) meeting held on May 10 2024, which approved in principle, the housing solution proposal for former workers of Berjaya City estates. The RM75 million funding includes RM40 million from KPKT and RM35 million from the Selangor government,” Borhan said.

KPKT Minister Nga Kor Ming had announced on May 3 that the housing issues affecting 245 families from five estates in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor would be resolved soon. The families had been grappling with housing challenges for decades after being evicted without proper homes.

Three days later, Nga confirmed the project’s construction, aimed at addressing the housing problems faced by the rubber estate settlers. The project will be developed on an 8.09-hectare plot at Lot 25, Ladang Sungai Tinggi, through a collaboration between the Selangor government and Berjaya Corporation Berhad, which is providing the land free of charge.