KUALA LUMPUR: A 68-year-old consultant lost over RM2.8 million after being deceived by an investment scheme through a TikTok app.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the senior citizen, who works as a consultant, was attracted to the ‘Clear Bridge Gold Community Gold Trading’ investment advertisement before being added to a WhatsApp group and given instructions.

He said the victim was then offered four different investments: Clear Bridge Gold Community Trading, Pictet (VIP) 99 Group Bitcoin Trading, Axiom Share Trading Bulk Trading and 105 Malay Investment Collective.

“The victim made 48 payment transactions from October 2024 to January 2025, totalling RM2,821,654 to 23 different bank accounts, including eight Hong Leong Bank accounts, CIMB (four), RHB Bank (three), BSN (two), Affin Bank (two), GX Bank (two) and one each in Public Bank and Maybank,” he said at a press conference here today.

According to Ramli, the victim lodged a police report after realising no returns were forthcoming as promised and was instead asked to make additional payments to ‘liquidate’ profits in the TikTok investment app.

“A police report was received on Jan 27 in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and an investigation is ongoing under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

“We (police) advise the public to be more cautious with investment schemes that promise high returns in a short time. Ensure that the investment is legitimate and registered with the authorities,” he said at a JSJK press conference here today.

In another case of fraud, Ramli said police busted a stock investment syndicate that turned three condominium units in Sri Petaling here into call centres with the arrest of eight people on Tuesday.

The JSJK chief said all those arrested were acting as agents seeking investors, comprising seven Chinese men and one local man aged between 20 and 37.

He said police also seized 23 mobile phones, three computers, a monitor and laptop, an internet router and modem, two external hard disk units, three sets of keys with home access cards, three passports and RM3,453 in cash.

“The syndicate was involved in a stock investment scam targeting Chinese victims. It would offer and teach victims to participate in the investment through a link provided.

“All suspects have been remanded for five days until Saturday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code (for cheating),” said Ramli.