Consumers call for healthier options beyond fast food

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian consumers are calling for more options to support the night-time economy, but caution that around-the-clock operations may not always benefit traders.

Siti Nureha Arsyi Juned, 27, a customer service representative working night shifts, said extended hours would give healthier food alternatives.

“Right now, places open at night are usually fast food outlets, convenience stores or tomyam stalls. If more eateries opened, people like me would have better choices than burgers or fried chicken.”

She added that late-night facilities are also needed. “A 24-hour gym would make a huge difference. Night shift workers could exercise without crowds. When I used to go at 5pm, gyms were always packed.”

Still, Siti Nureha admitted businesses may struggle. “From a business owner’s perspective, customer numbers aren’t high enough to cover electricity, manpower and water costs.”

Nurul Syahirah Ahmad Kusairi, 28, a data analyst, agreed, saying the risks may outweigh the gains since not all sectors operate 24 hours.

“You could have more tomyam stalls, but night shift workers are often in a rush. Hot food stalls take longer, while mamak restaurants are quicker. Fast food helps sometimes, although it’s not ideal.”

Both women stressed safety must go hand in hand with any expansion.

“At 3am or 4am, the roads are full of mat rempit running red lights. We have to be extra cautious just to avoid them. More police patrols could at least scare them off,” said Siti Nureha.

She added that healthcare support is also vital.

“Yes, there are 24-hour clinics, but in real emergencies hospitals are more suitable. We might also need more staff working night shifts in both clinics and hospitals.”

Malaysia, particularly Johor, is already showing the potential of a thriving night-time economy. The state has emerged as a hub for data centre investments – industries that never sleep – after firms relocated there following Singapore’s moratorium on new projects from 2019 to 2022.

Consumers say this proves Malaysia is well-placed to grow its nocturnal economy, provided businesses, authorities and policymakers strike the right balance between opportunity, safety and sustainability.