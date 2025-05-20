IPOH: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will continue to offer emotional support to the families of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel who died in a tragic crash on Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam in Teluk Intan on May 13.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the ministry, through the Social Welfare Department (JKM), is ready to provide counselling assistance to the victims’ families at any time.

She added that initial counselling has already been offered to all next of kin, in collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies.

“JKM has been on the ground from the beginning, providing counselling support to the families affected by the tragedy that claimed nine lives. Initial financial assistance has also been provided.

“So far, feedback from counselling sessions with the bereaved families shows positive progress,” she told reporters after visiting the home of a victim from FRU Unit 5, Sungai Senam, here today.

Also present were Perak State Assembly deputy speaker Jenny Choi Tsi Jen and Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament, Howard Lee Chuan How.

Noraini said the ministry is also prepared to provide any assistance needed by the families affected by the tragic accident.

“We have not forgotten the families of injured personnel and those still being treated in the hospital. Counsellors have been deployed to conduct visits, and these efforts will continue as long as there is a need for counselling,” she said.

Earlier, Noraini, through the Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), contributed RM1,000 in aid under the Special Assistance Scheme for Victims’ Families (PEKA YKN) to the families of the accident victims.

Apart from the nine fatalities, the 8.50 am crash on May 13, between an FRU truck and a lorry loaded with gravel stones, also left five team members seriously injured and four others with minor injuries.

The truck was carrying 18 FRU personnel, including the driver, and was on its way back to Ipoh after completing an assignment at Menara Condong, Teluk Intan.