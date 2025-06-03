Continuous rain triggers floods in Melaka, 34 areas affected

MELAKA: Continuous rain since 11 pm yesterday has caused floods in about 34 areas in the Melaka Tengah and Jasin districts this morning.

The Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today said three temporary relief centres have been opened so far – two in Melaka Tengah and one in Jasin, to accommodate affected residents.

“The relief centres are at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Malim and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Duyong in Melaka Tengah, while Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum has opened in Jasin.

“The exact number of evacuees is still being determined as registration is ongoing,“ the statement read.

In Melaka Tengah, the affected areas include Kampung Pengkalan Rama, Kampung Chetty, Kampung Limbongan, Bakar Batu, Kampung Banda Hilir, and Kampung Klebang Kecil.

Several housing areas were also flooded, including Taman Malim Permai, Taman Rambai Jaya, Taman Gadong Perdana, Kampung Pengkalan Renggam, Kandang, Ayer Molek, Paya Dalam, and Kampung Pokok Manggis Pulau Gadong.

In Jasin, the floods have hit Kampung Kilang Berapi and Kampung Asam Kumbang.