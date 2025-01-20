KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level, expected to affect several areas in Sarawak until Thursday.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the affected areas include Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

It issued a similar alert until Thursday for Kapit (Song and Kapit), Bintulu and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi).

The public is advised to stay updated on the latest weather information via MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile app, and the department’s official social media channels.

MetMalaysia’s hotline at 1-300-22-1638 is also available for further enquiries.