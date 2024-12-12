PUTRAJAYA: The method of monitoring rat lanes at the Malaysia-Thailand border will be enhanced with the use of new and latest technology, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the Home Ministry would invite several local and international companies to conduct a proof of concept (POC) on the technology and expertise they have.

“Right now, our tendency to monitor our rat lanes or official entry points is to use current technology,” he said in a press conference after attending the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

He said the technology to be used at the border would be thoroughly researched to ensure its effectiveness is at a high level.

“We will see until we are truly satisfied, in terms of controlling security, the border including security or potential threats involving rat lanes,” he said.

Regarding the proposal to build a wall at the Malaysia-Thailand border, Saifuddin Nasution said building the wall would involve expensive maintenance costs.

“This fence is expensive and its maintenance is also expensive. So, times have changed (it) may be appropriate at that time,” he said.

Local media reported that a total of 281 rat lanes were identified in the area under the General Operations Force (GOF) which are used for cross-border criminal activities.

Of the total, 154 were along the Malaysia-Thailand border, with Kelantan recording the highest number involving 128 rat lanes.

Saifuddin Nasution was reported to have said that based on the GOF study on rat lanes, the border of Malaysia (Kelantan) and Thailand (Narathiwat) recorded the highest number of rat lanes, which is 128 rat lanes, which covers 46 per cent of the entire study.

Apart from Kelantan, the breakdown of rat lanes by state was eight, with Perlis, followed by Kedah (18), Selangor (12), Johor (27), Sarawak (38) and Sabah (50).