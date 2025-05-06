IPOH: The Perak enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized 5,540 kilogrammes of packet cooking oil, worth RM14,233, with a halal logo that is believed to be illegal.

Its director, Datuk Kamalludin Ismail, said the seizure was made during a raid, carried out in collaboration with the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk), on a cooking oil packaging factory in the Jelapang Light Industrial Area near here at 2.30 pm yesterday.

“Following an inspection, it was found that the halal certification issued to the factory owner had been suspended due to a violation of the halal certification conditions,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated for violating Paragraph 4(1) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 (Act 730), which is an offence under Section 8(a) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of ‘Halal’) Order 2011.