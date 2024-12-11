Cop killing teen trial: Friction marks, scratches and tears on victim’s clothes - Witness

IPOH: The High Court here was told today that there were friction marks, scratches, and tears on the clothing worn by Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, after he was hit by a Perodua Ativa car in December last year.

This testimony was provided by the 10th witness, a child, who was standing near the scene of the incident, namely at the Jalan Taman Jati 1/ Jalan Pekeliling Meru Indah intersection near SMK Jati when the incident occurred.

During cross-examination by the defendant’s lawyer, M. Athimulan, the witness explained that at the time of the incident, the victim was wearing black and pink physical education attire, as well as trousers that had also sustained tears, friction marks, and scratches due to the collision.

The sixth day of the trial proceeded today in front of High Court Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet.

In further questioning, Athimulan also asked the witness if the victim (Muhammad Zaharif) had ever modified his motorcycle or made any revving sounds prior to the incident, but the witness said he was unsure about this.

Athimulan: Were there 10 individuals revving their motorcycles near Ratna’s shop where Zaharif’s father’s shop is also located?

Witness: I don’t remember.

Athimulan: Did you notice before Zaharif parked his motorcycle at marker M, from which direction he had come, was it from his father’s shop?

Witness: I don’t know.

Athimulan: Can I say Zaharif came from the row of shops where his father’s shop is located and revved his motorcycle?

Witness: I disagree.

Athimulan: Did you hear the revving from Zaharif’s motorcycle?

Witness: Yes.

Before the child witness concluded his testimony in court today, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Afzainizam Abdul Aziz requested him to identify the accused.

After the partition was opened, the witness confirmed that the accused was the person who hit Muhammad Zaharif in the incident.

Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, a police officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent, is charged with murdering Muhammad Zaharif at Jalan Taman Jati 1 near SMK Jati here between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of either death or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The prosecution team consists of Afzainizam, DPP Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani, and Low Qin Hui, while the defence is represented by Athimulan, lawyer Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

Judge Bhupindar Singh then adjourned the proceedings, which will resume tomorrow morning with the 11th witness.

