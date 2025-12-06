KUALA LUMPUR: Police discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) and various types of drugs inside an overturned car following a 25-kilometre chase after the driver attempted to flee a police inspection early this morning.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad said that in the 3.30 am incident at Jalan Suakasih in Serdang, officers from the Serdang District Police Headquarters stopped a Honda Civic car during a roadblock. However, the driver sped off towards Seri Kembangan.

“A chase ensued until the junction at Jalan Suakasih leading to the Kajang Silk Highway, where the suspect’s car lost control and crashed into a road divider at KM 5.1, causing it to overturn,” he said today in a statement.

Muhamad Farid said three suspects, aged between 40 and 51, were detained and taken to Serdang Hospital to treat their injuries.

He said an inspection of the car led to the discovery of cocaine (77.10 g), cannabis(49.28 g), ecstasy or MDMA powder (54.07 g), ketamine (30.18 g), yaba pills (3.20 g), ecstasy pills (3.40 g) and eramin 5 tablets (0.98 g).

“Further inspection also uncovered a grey object wrapped in transparent plastic containing metal components and screws, along with a roll of wire and a motorcycle battery, suspected to be an IED.

“Checks revealed that two of the suspects have 43 prior records related to criminal and drug offences, and the third suspect is also on the police wanted list under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

The case is classified under Section 186 of the Penal Code, he said, adding that all three suspects were handed over to the Kajang District Police Headquarters for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 3 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.