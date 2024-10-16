Motorists urged to be cautious as several roads in the capital hit by flash floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rain since 7.30pm in the capital has caused several main roads to be flooded.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement informed that the flooded locations are Jalan Parliment in front of Bank Rakyat, Jalan Sultan, Jalan Pudu near Tung Shin Hospital and Jalan Kuching below the Segambut Roundabout.

According to the statement, DBKL officers have been deployed to the locations involved to control the traffic situation and help rescue if needed.

“A total of 120 DBKL personnel are on duty and prepared to face any eventualities on the ground involving the flying squads, emergency teams, rescue squads, traffic wardens and towing teams. Road users are urged to be cautious and avoid roads that are flooded and always monitor the weather forecast and situation,” said the statement.