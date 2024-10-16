MPs support Malay language requirement for citizenship

KUALA LUMPUR: The requirement for adequate knowledge of the Malay language as an additional condition for applying for citizenship under the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 has gained the support of most members of Parliament.

The bill seeks to amend Clause (1) of Article 15 of the Federal Constitution, concerning citizenship by registration for the foreign wife and children of Malaysian citizens. It introduces a new requirement that applicants must demonstrate sufficient knowledge of the Malay language.

Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) expressed his agreement, saying that all citizens should be able to understand and have a command of the national language.

However, he stressed that the standard for this requirement should be clearly defined and not subject to the discretion of individual officers.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani) echoed this view, urging the Home Ministry (KDN) to establish a clear definition of Malay language proficiency for citizenship eligibility and ensure that the relevant agencies follow consistent guidelines.

Citing countries such as Canada, Norway, Germany and Sweden, Dr Mohammed Taufiq highlighted that these nations have transparent and standardised language assessment processes.

He pointed out the need for uniformity in Malaysia to avoid inconsistent assessments of Malay proficiency by different officers, calling for coordination from the National Registration Department.

Zakri Hassan (PN-Kangar) emphasised that language is a key element of national identity and that those aspiring to become Malaysian citizens should make an effort to master the Malay language and have knowledge about the country.

“Anyone wishing to be a Malaysian citizen but unable to speak Malay would lack a true Malaysian identity. It’s especially telling when foreign workers from countries like Bangladesh and Nepal can speak Malay fluently, yet some Malaysians cannot,“ he said.

In addition, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) suggested that applicants for citizenship should not only have knowledge of the Malay language but also an understanding and appreciation of the Rukun Negara.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will continue tomorrow.