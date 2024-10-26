Cops hunting for two men over assault of lawyer in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Police are tracking down the two men believed to have assaulted a lawyer in front of a popular franchise coffeeshop at Persiaran Karpal Singh 2 here on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Northeast District acting police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said that in the incident, which occurred at about 9.50 am, the 37-year-old lawyer received seven stitches on his head following the attack by the two men.

“Police are intensifying efforts to hunt down the two suspects and, based on investigations, they are believed to have been hired by someone or a mastermind, to attack the lawyer. The suspects used metal rods in the incident.

“Investigations also found that the two men used a car with a false registration number. We also believe that the motive for the attack is not robbery,” he said when contacted today.

Earlier, the Malaysian Bar had issued a statement expressing its shock over the assault on a member of the Bar on Oct 22.

It is learnt that the lawyer was brutally assaulted by two unidentified assailants wielding metal rods, leaving him with serious head injuries.

According to the Malaysian Bar, the premeditated ambush is not only an attack on the individual but also an assault on the rule of law.

Elaborating, Lee said police are investigating the case from various angles under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

“We also seek the cooperation of witnesses or those who saw the incident to come forward and help us in our investigations. The identity of the informants will be kept a secret,” he said.