Cops nab 10 men for suspected TM cable theft

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested 10 men on suspicion of being involved in cable theft through a series of raids in Bukit Jalil and Rawang, near here, on Monday and yesterday.

Ampang Jaya District police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said in a statement today that the men, aged 18 to 44, were arrested together with 54 pieces of Telekom Malaysia (TM) cable that had been cut, three Proton Wira cars and several cable cutters.

He added that nine of the suspects had criminal records involving drugs while five of them tested positive for the drugs methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He said all the suspects have been remanded for four days until Friday (Dec 13) and the case is being investigated under Section 431A of the Penal Code.