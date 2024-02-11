Cops nab trio for alleged online prostitution services

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man and two Vietnamese women on suspicion of offering prostitution services facilitated through online bookings in the capital when they conducted an Op Noda raid yesterday.

Brickfields District police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the three suspects, aged between 31 and 61, were arrested in a car parked in front of a hotel in Jalan Stesen Sentral here at 5 pm.

“The (61-year-old) man, who acted as the ‘transporter’, was arrested with the two foreign women, who are believed to be prostitutes, in the car,” he said in a statement today.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the transporter had been active for the past three years and paid RM180 for his services, which he provides from afternoon till midnight.

He said the two foreign women are believed to have been involved in illicit sexual activities for the past three months, earning RM120 for each customer.

Ku Mashariman said that under Op Noda, they also seized a car, two mobile phones, RM500 cash and condoms.

He said the man has been remanded for three days until Monday (Nov 4) and the two women until Tuesday (Nov 5) to assist in investigations under Sections 372B and 373 (1) of the Penal Code.