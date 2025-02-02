KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed recording statements from 10 university students in their investigation regarding the organisation of the ‘People Hate Corruption’ rally that started at a popular shopping mall here on Jan 25.

Dang Wangi Police Chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said police completed taking the statements from all 10 students at 2.30 pm today.

“Ten individuals provided their statements at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD), accompanied by five lawyers. The investigation is being conducted under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,“ he said when contacted.

He added that two university students agreed to have their statements recorded in Sabah, while another has yet to confirm availability.

Yesterday, police confirmed that 13 university students were notified to appear today to assist with their investigation into the rally.

On Jan 25, around 200 participants, including university students, marched from the front of a shopping mall on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman to Dataran Merdeka.