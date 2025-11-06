Cops rescue three foreigners held captive in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: Three foreign men who were held captive in an apartment at Jalan Dr Wu Lien Teh, here, were rescued by a police team during a raid at the residence yesterday.

Timur Laut District Deputy Police Chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said police received a report from a 47-year-old foreign man who informed them that three of his friends had been detained by several individuals in the house.

“Acting on the information, a police team raided the house at 2 pm and successfully rescued three foreign men, aged between 28 and 52, who were found to be confined in the residence.

“Preliminary checks found all of them to be safe and in good health. Further investigation is ongoing to determine how long they had been held and the motive behind the confinement,” he said in a statement today.

He said police also arrested three local men aged between 40 and 56 and a 40-year-old foreign woman, who are believed to have been responsible for guarding the victims.

He added that all suspects have been remanded for four days until June 14 to assist with the investigation and that the case is being investigated under Section 344 of the Penal Code for wrongful confinement.

“Further investigation is ongoing, including whether the victims were lured here with false job offers before being confined. Checks revealed that all three foreign men had passports, though some had expired,” he said