Cops rescue two young boys suspected of being abused, confined in Ampang house

KUALA LUMPUR: Police rescued two young boys suspected of being abused and confined in a house in Taman Kosas, Ampang, near here on Monday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the boys, aged one and six, were believed to have been left alone by their mother, who had been away for two days on personal matters.

“A medical examination at Ampang Hospital found old and new scars all over the victims. The children are still receiving further treatment (at Ampang Hospital),” he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, Mohd Azam said police detained the mother in the Pudu area near here on Wednesday.

He said checks showed the 41-year-old woman, who works as a masseuse in Kuala Lumpur, has a prior criminal record related to theft.

“The woman was remanded for seven days until Oct 16 and investigations are still underway to identify the motive for the incident (abuse),” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)/33 of the Child Act 2001 which refers to child abuse and neglect.