Cops seek assistance to locate woman missing since Jan 10

IPOH: Police have requested the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has been reported missing since Jan 10 after failing to return to her home in Taman Bintang, Sitiawan, near Manjung.

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the disappearance of Ling Siew Siew, 48, who lives alone, was reported by her sister and brother-in-law.

Hasbullah said that the last time they saw the victim was at a church in the area.

“The victim is believed to have left her house driving a blue Perodua Axia with the registration number AMV 5568. We are continuing the search for the victim, who is believed to have exited via the West Coast Expressway (WCE) near the Changkat Jering area,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said Ling is 155 cm tall, weighs 60 kg, and has short black hair and fair skin.

“Those with information regarding the whereabouts of the woman are urged to contact the Kampung Koh Police Station chief, Hishamuddin Md Isa, at 019-3664181, the Manjung District Police Headquarters Hotline at 05-6886222, or any nearby police station,“ he added.