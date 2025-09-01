Cops seek public help to locate missing teenage girl in Kuala Pilah

SEREMBAN: Police are seeking public assistance to locate a 17-year-old girl reported missing after leaving her home in Tanjung Ipoh, Kuala Pilah, last Saturday.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Abd Gani said Nurfildanis Airinaazureen Rahimi was said to have left her home at 11.30 pm, and her family filed a report on her disappearance at the Melang police station, Kuala Pilah, on Tuesday.

“The teenager is 164 cm tall, weighs 50 kilogrammes, and wears glasses,” he said in a statement today, adding that efforts to locate the Form Five student were ongoing.

Amran urged those with information on the girl’s whereabouts to contact investigating officer Sergeant Rozita Mohamed Said at 011-1575 1484.

In another development, the family of an elderly person reported missing on December 16 last year in Batu 4, Kampung Air Melintang, here, continues to hope and pray for his safe return.

His daughter Roslina Mohd Mahat, 39, said her family had accepted the decision to halt the search and rescue operation (SAR), after four days of efforts to find her father, Mohd Mahat Said, 78, yielded no positive results.

“We’ll keep praying and searching for him, including using alternative means to help locate him,” she told Bernama here today.

Roslina urged anyone with information or who might have seen her father to contact her at 0126035785 or report it to the nearest police station.

The media had previously reported that the elderly man, a former soldier, went missing after he believed to have left his home on Dec 16. He is physically disabled with both legs paralysed due to an accident in 2002.