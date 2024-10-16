Cops seize contraband cigarettes worth over RM130,000 in Pengkalan Chepa

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a man and seized contraband white cigarettes and kretek worth an estimated RM133,870 in Kampung Pengkalan Nangka, Pengkalan Chepa here yesterday.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said an inspection of the premises at 9.25 pm led to the discovery of over 112,000 sticks of white cigarettes worth about RM123,222 and over 8,800 sticks of kretek worth about RM10,648.

“The 43-year-old suspect is believed to be the distributor of the contraband items to the local market and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of Customs Act 1967,” he told Bernama today.

He said the seized contraband cigarettes had been handed over to the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters.