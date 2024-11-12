Cops seize RM1.41 million worth of fake branded goods in JB

JOHOR BAHRU: Police seized various types of fake branded goods worth RM1.41 million following a raid on a premises in the Austin Perdana Complex here yesterday.

Johor police chief CP Datuk M Kumar said the raid was conducted by the special branch of the Johor Police Headquarters together with representatives of registered trademark owners Global Trade Shield Bhd at 10.30 am.

He said the syndicate is believed to have been selling fake branded items online via social media platforms for the past four years.

“Upon inspection in front of five individuals, namely the workers and caretaker of the premises, the team found fake branded clothes, bags, shoes, hats, belts and wallets kept in it.

“All the items are believed to have been imported, with each item, such as the bags, clothes and wallets, being sold at between RM350 and RM500,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the fake branded items they found and seized in the raid included 110 pieces of clothes and 31 pairs of shoes of the Louis Vuitton brand; 163 pieces of Balenciaga clothes, 40 pieces of clothes and eight sandals of the Gucci brand as well as four Chanel bags.

Kumar said that the syndicate’s modus operandi was to sell them at noon and night, adding that the case had been referred to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) for action to be taken under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademarks Act 2019.