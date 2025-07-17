MACC apology to Teoh Beng Hock’s family long overdue says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) public apology to Teoh Beng Hock’s family was long overdue, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He described the gesture as a reflection of the MADANI government’s sincerity and a step toward transitional justice.

“This is the first public apology extended by the MACC to the Teoh family in the past 16 years, reflecting the sincerity of the MADANI government,“ Loke said during a press conference at the party’s headquarters.

The MACC also offered a goodwill contribution to support the welfare and education of Teoh’s 15-year-old son.

Loke stressed that the aid comes with no conditions, ensuring the family retains their right to pursue justice.

“The government is prepared to fully entrust the management of the funds to Soh Cher Wei, Teoh’s widow. In the interest of safeguarding the child’s future, we sincerely hope that the Teoh family will consider accepting the contribution,“ he said.

Despite the family initially rejecting the offer, Loke reiterated DAP’s commitment to supporting them through legal means. He also announced a memorial event on July 27 to honour Teoh.

MACC chief Tan Sri Azam Baki had earlier apologised, acknowledging lessons learned from Teoh’s death in 2009. Teoh, then a political aide, was found dead after being questioned at the MACC’s Selangor office. - Bernama