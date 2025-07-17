Nine Malaysian ITOs at Thai King’s Cup highlight ASTAF-PSM ties

THE selection of nine Malaysian international technical officials (ITOs) for the 38th Thai King’s Cup Sepaktakraw World Championship underscores the strong partnership between the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) and the Sepak Takraw Federation of Malaysia (PSM). The tournament will take place in Hatyai from July 22 to 27.

ASTAF Technical Vice-Chairman Syed Azmir Syed Ahmad, one of the appointed officials, noted that Malaysia has the highest number of ITOs at the event, with most other countries sending only one representative each.

He credited PSM President Mohd Sumali for elevating Malaysia’s standing in the sport through effective leadership.

“The strong relationship between ASTAF President Datuk Abdul Halim Kader and Datuk Mohd Sumali will continue to push sepak takraw to greater heights globally,“ Syed Azmir said in a statement.

The other Malaysian ITOs selected include Yusoff Ali, Suhaimi Sun, Fadzil Hashim, Abdul Hafiz Ahmad, Nazrol Shah Mazlan, Jais Abdul Karim, Mohd Zubir Shari, and Muzaini Mansor.