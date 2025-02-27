Cops to question parents over toddler Hud Aryan’s death

PETALING JAYA: Authorities are set to record statements from the parents of 19-month-old Hud Aryan Mohd Nor Hafifi as police investigate potential negligence in his death in Tanah Merah.

According to Berita Harian, Kelantan police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that he has instructed the Tanah Merah district police chief, Superintendent Mohd Haki Hasbullah to proceed with the investigation.

ALSO READ: Body of Hud Aryan found by river bank - Fire Department

“The autopsy conducted yesterday found no signs of injury or foul play.

“However, I have instructed the OCPD to carry out further investigations.

“This is because a viral post on TikTok questioned how a 19-month-old child could have reached the river in just a few minutes.

“Therefore, the police will record statements from the family, including the parents, today. We are concerned that negligence may have been a factor,“ he said at a press conference today.

However, he clarified that no investigation papers have been opened yet, and the case is currently classified as sudden death.

Yesterday, the media reported that Hud Aryan was found dead after his body was discovered entangled in a tree by the riverbank in Kampung Kerila at 4.15pm.

His body was found about three kilometers from his grandmother’s house, 45 hours after he was reported missing.