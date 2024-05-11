Cops tracking down armed robber of Perai grocery store

TASEK GELUGOR: Police are looking for a man believed to be a local who robbed a grocery store with a machete in Jalan Pokok Machang here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said police have obtained a video of the robbery that went viral on social media today.

“Police also received a report regarding the robbery yesterday from a local woman owner of the grocery store, who stated that her Pakistani male worker was held up at the store.

“In the robbery, the suspect used a machete and grabbed RM2,500 in sales collection before escaping on a motorcycle whose registration number could not be identified,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said a closed circuit camera (CCTV) recording at the shop could not clearly identify the suspect as he was wearing a dark-coloured helmet and face mask.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Insp Muhamad Ikram Zulkifli at 04-576 2222 (ext 2275) or any nearby police station.