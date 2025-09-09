ARPA achieves 1,007 bureaucratic reform initiatives in first year

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA) has recorded 1,007 Bureaucratic Reform initiatives across ministries, departments, state governments and local authorities since its launch one year ago.

Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) Director of Strategic Planning Mohd Fauzi Mohd Said stated this achievement demonstrates the ongoing transformation of public services with direct public impact.

PACU collaborates with the Malaysian Productivity Corporation to guide and monitor development ensuring registered initiatives reach completion for public benefit.

A total of 97 projects have been completed with 77 at federal level and 20 at state and local authority levels as of August 2025.

Mohd Fauzi revealed that 528 coaching and engagement sessions generated compliance cost savings reaching RM873.5 million.

The implementation identified outdated regulations for revision thereby reducing red tape that burdens both citizens and businesses.

ARPA represents a major national agenda introduced at the Leadership Aspirations Council by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar on September 10, 2024.

PACU serves as the main national secretariat working with various government tiers to implement reform at grassroots level.

The ARPA framework features five productivity thrusts covering noble values, human capital development, organisational development, service quality improvement and public-private synergy.

These thrusts encompass 20 success strategies with 38 national-level initiatives according to Mohd Fauzi.

Notable successes include the Kulai Fastlane Project in Johor which accelerates data centre investment approvals through multi-agency collaboration.

The ARPA One Year Strategic Assessment Symposium will feature a special message from the Chief Secretary alongside logo launch and special report presentation.

This symposium includes public consultation with industry partners and NGOs to gather feedback on implemented initiatives.

Mohd Fauzi emphasised that ARPA requires long-term cooperation from industry, business community, NGOs, associations and media partners.

Media plays a crucial role in highlighting public services and disseminating information to ensure ARPA remains responsive to public needs. – Bernama