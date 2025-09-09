Malaysia unveils pioneering women’s peace and security blueprint

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry today launched Malaysia’s first National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security (NAP WPS) 2025–2030, marking a major step forward in advancing gender equality and strengthening women’s role in peace and security.

Grounded in the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325, ASEAN’s Regional Plan of Action on WPS, as well as national policies including the National Women’s Policy 2025–2030 and National Social Policy 2030, the five-year plan adopts a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

It seeks to empower and protect women while ensuring their meaningful participation in national security and peacebuilding efforts.

The NAP WPS is structured around four core pillars:

1. Perspective– Mainstreaming gender considerations into peace and security policies, strengthening sex-disaggregated data collection, and raising awareness across security agencies.

2. Prevention – Strengthening legal and policy frameworks to address sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), building institutional and community capacity, and ensuring disaster responses are gender-responsive.

3. Participation – Promoting women’s leadership in security forces, decision-making bodies and peace processes, while creating gender-sensitive workplaces and mentorship opportunities.

4. Protection – Expanding access to justice, legal aid and psychosocial support, increasing awareness of victim services, and integrating gender perspectives into humanitarian and cybersecurity frameworks.

Developed through extensive consultations, the plan highlights the role of civil society organisations (CSOs), academia and community groups alongside government ministries and agencies.

CSOs, in particular, will provide grassroots expertise, psychosocial support and survivor-centred interventions.

Officials stressed that the plan positions women not only as beneficiaries but also as leaders, protectors and partners in building a safer, more resilient Malaysia.

Ministries and agencies will be required to integrate gender perspectives into their policies and programmes, with progress monitored for accountability and measurable results.

“Gender equality is not just about justice. It is a cornerstone of sustainable peace and national security,” the plan states, underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to becoming both a regional and global leader in the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

The NAP WPS 2025–2030 will act as a unifying framework, mobilising resources and partnerships to build more inclusive communities.

By advancing its four pillars, Malaysia aims to set a regional benchmark in empowering women while reinforcing peace, resilience and national security.