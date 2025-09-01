Cops uncover bitcoin activity, nab trio

SEPANG: Police uncovered bitcoin mining activities in an operation carried out on five business premises, believed to be the headquarters for the illegal activity in the Sepang district, yesterday.

Sepang District police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the joint operation with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), which began at about noon in Dengkil, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi and Putra Perdana, Selangor, led to the arrest of three men aged between 30 and 45.

Norizam said they also seized the bitcoin machines valued at RM121,800, electronic equipment and two vehicles.

“Our investigations also found that the premises had carried out illegal electrical connections, resulting in losses amounting to RM384,806.

“These activities are believed to have been going on for the past four months and all the individuals acted as premises guards,” he told a media conference today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.