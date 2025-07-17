Brazil passes bill easing environmental rules ahead of COP30

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Congress has passed a contentious bill relaxing environmental licensing rules, drawing criticism from activists as the nation gears up to host the COP30 climate summit later this year. The legislation, supported by 267 lawmakers against 116, streamlines permits for projects deemed “strategic” and permits some to advance based solely on a declaration of commitment.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has positioned Brazil as a leader in climate action, supports the bill, viewing oil exploration as vital for economic growth. However, experts warn the changes could accelerate infrastructure development in the Amazon rainforest.

The bill, previously approved by the Senate in May, now awaits Lula’s signature. It has caused division within his left-wing government, with the Environment Ministry calling it a “fatal blow” to conservation efforts, while the Agriculture Ministry endorsed it.

Supporters claim the reform will “streamline” licensing to boost economic activity. Environment Minister Marina Silva countered, stating that “something being of strategic interest does not eliminate environmental impacts.” Rodrigo Agostinho, head of Brazil’s environmental agency IBAMA, noted that existing licensing “did not prevent any project’s construction.”

IBAMA plans to challenge the law in court, calling it unconstitutional. The Climate Observatory, a Brazilian NGO network, warned the law risks approving projects causing “significant environmental degradation.”

Lula has not yet publicly addressed the bill. The COP30 summit is scheduled for November in Belem, an Amazonian city. - AFP