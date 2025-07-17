Everyone plays a role in keeping Kuala Lumpur clean, says Dr Zaliha

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa emphasised that maintaining urban cleanliness is a shared responsibility, not just the duty of local authorities.

Her statement came after His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, expressed dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness along Jalan Gallagher during a recent walkabout.

“After the reprimand, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) scrambled to the location to carry out cleaning work and other follow-up actions. However, we cannot rely only on reactive measures,“ she said.

Dr Zaliha highlighted that while DBKL has specific cleanliness programmes, sustained efforts from all stakeholders are necessary.

“We cannot neglect any area in ensuring our city remains clean,“ she added during the launch of the Federal Territories-level 2025 Climate Change and Green Energy Leadership (IKLIM) Project.

Media reports revealed that Sultan Ibrahim conducted a surprise 3.2-kilometre inspection along Jalan Gallagher, criticising clogged drains, roadside litter, and uncollected tree branches obstructing pedestrian pathways.

In response, DBKL swiftly addressed the issues by clearing drains, removing garbage, and managing wild monkey disturbances in the area. - Bernama