Cops zeroing in on killers of restaurant worker in Tasek Gelugor

TASEK GELUGOR: Police have identified the four men involved in the attack and fatal hacking of a Myanmar national at a restaurant in Taman Sepadu Jaya here early yesterday morning.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad told Bernama a manhunt was underway for them.

Yesterday, the media reported that police received a report at 3.20 am from a local man stating that four unidentified individuals armed with machetes had attacked a Myanmar national, who was also an employee at the restaurant.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police Chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman was reported as saying that preliminary investigations revealed that the four men, who were wearing caps and masks, arrived in a dark-coloured car.

He said the suspects then exited the vehicle and immediately attacked the victim, who was working at the restaurant at the time, before fleeing in the same vehicle.

Medics from Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB) who arrived at the scene confirmed that the 38-year-old victim had died from severe injuries.