Coroner schedules site visit for Zara Qairina inquest case

PETALING JAYA: The Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu has scheduled a site inspection for September 11 as part of the ongoing inquest into the death of Zara Qairina Mahathir, with all parties agreeing to examine the location where the young student was discovered.

Sessions court judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan, presiding as coroner, confirmed the 9.30am visit to the Papar educational institution where Zara was found unconscious on July 16. The student was declared deceased the subsequent day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

According to the New Straits Times, the scheduled inspection will include the presence of Forensic Pathologist Dr Jessie Hiu, who serves as the primary witness in the inquest proceedings. The site visit represents a crucial element in the fact-finding process to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

During morning court proceedings, judge Amir granted applications allowing Zara’s parents to participate as interested parties in the inquest. Noraidah Lamat, 45, and Mahathir Mohd Hashim @ Marikin, 44, submitted their requests through separate legal representations, though neither parent attended the court session.

The coroner also addressed applications from legal counsel representing five minor individuals, approving their status as interested parties despite objections from certain quarters.

Judge Amir noted that while the conducting officer raised no objections to the minors’ legal representation, opposition came from the Sabah Law Society (SLS) and the legal team representing Zara’s mother. The legal representatives for Zara’s father maintained a neutral stance on the matter.

“After considering all submissions presented, I must ensure that every interest receives appropriate protection at this stage. Consequently, I approve the request for lawyers representing the child defendants to be recognized as interested parties,“ the coroner stated.

The court granted the Sabah Law Society’s application, submitted through lawyer Jamadi Saleh, to maintain a watching brief and function as amicus curiae (friend of the court). Senior Federal Counsel Dr Norahimah Fitri from the Education Ministry received similar approval to observe proceedings.

The need for renewed applications arose following a High Court ruling by Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol, who overturned previous decisions made by the former coroner regarding interested party applications in the case.

Justice Duncan ruled on Tuesday, September 2, that all parties retained the right to resubmit their applications to the newly appointed coroner, effectively resetting the administrative process.

The current proceedings follow the recusal of previous coroner Azreena Aziz, who also serves as Sabah state court director.

On August 28, Azreena withdrew from the case citing her residence in Papar district, where Zara’s religious school operates, despite clarifying her unfamiliarity with the allegedly involved individuals.

The comprehensive inquest proceedings are planned across multiple date ranges: September 3-4, September 8-12, September 17-19, and September 22-30, allowing for thorough examination of all evidence and testimony related to the case.

The tragic incident occurred when Zara was discovered unconscious at her educational institution in Papar on July 16. Despite medical intervention, she succumbed to her condition the following day at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, prompting the coroner’s inquest to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The upcoming site visit represents a standard investigative procedure in coroner’s inquests, allowing legal parties and medical experts to examine the physical environment where the incident occurred, potentially providing crucial insights for the ongoing investigation.