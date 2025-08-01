Correct way to display Jalur Gemilang urged by Negeri Sembilan MB

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has reminded the public to display the Jalur Gemilang correctly as a mark of respect for the nation.

Speaking at the state-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign launch, he emphasised that flying the flag properly reflects patriotism and unity.

“We have been independent for 68 years, so let us not create controversy by displaying the flag incorrectly on social media or elsewhere,“ he said.

Aminuddin urged citizens to ensure the flag is not torn or faded and to hoist it with dignity.

“Fly it with pride, in its complete and proper form, as this represents our values as Malaysians,“ he added.

He stressed that patriotism should not be limited to older generations but must also be instilled in the youth.

“The younger generation must understand history, embrace responsibility, and grow into respectful and confident citizens,“ he said.

As part of the campaign, district officers across Negeri Sembilan received the Jalur Gemilang as a symbolic gesture to kickstart flag-raising activities in their areas. - Bernama