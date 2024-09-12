PETALING JAYA: Two Immigration Department officers are expected to be charged over a scheme to bring in foreign nationals through Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) using the ‘counter setting’ modus operandi, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the decision to prosecute the two officers, believed to be the masterminds, has been submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP).

“If everything goes according to plan, this case might be brought to court this month, or the prosecution may be postponed until early next year,“ he said after officiating at the closing ceremony of International Anti-Corruption Day here today.

Previously, the MACC identified 11 key problems and weaknesses within the Immigration Department, which created opportunities for syndicates to bring in foreign nationals using the ‘counter setting’ modus operandi.

According to Azam, the main issue stems from lax internal controls during operations, making Immigration officers vulnerable to approaches by syndicate agents.

Meanwhile, Azam said the investigation into alleged misconduct within the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) involves only one individual from the association’s top leadership.

He said so far, six additional witnesses have been called to provide statements as part of the investigation into issues related to allowance claims within the association.

“The investigation is ongoing, and I do not have much information on the matter,“ he said.

Five MACC officers visited BAM’s office in Bukit Kiara last Tuesday to examine several documents, including meeting minutes, for investigative purposes.

Subsequently, BAM confirmed in a statement that MACC officers visited its headquarters last week to obtain specific information, and the organisation provided full cooperation throughout the process.