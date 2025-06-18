Counterfeit luxury goods worth RM400,000 seized

KUALA LUMPUR: A syndicate distributing counterfeit luxury brand shoes and slippers was busted after the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized more than 15,000 pairs of counterfeit goods worth RM400,000 at a wholesale complex near Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, here, last Monday.

KPDN Kuala Lumpur director Mohd Sabri Seman said the seizure followed a two-week investigation involving eight storage units and two showrooms used for wholesale operations to retailers nationwide.

“For slippers, the syndicate buy them for as low as RM4 before selling them back to retailers for RM20 to RM30, while for shoes, they buy them for as low as RM20 and sell them for between RM100 and RM120,” he told a press conference here today.

He said a Malaysian man, who is in his early 20s and works at the premises, was detained to assist in the investigation.

According to Mohd Sabri, the syndicate is believed to have been operating for the past two months and has also received orders from Sabah and Sarawak.

The case is being investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

So far, the Kuala Lumpur KPDN has opened 64 cases involving intellectual property with seizures of up to 30,100 units of goods, worth RM1.5 million, and arrested 10 individuals, under Ops Jeriji 6.0 this year.

“The Kuala Lumpur KPDN will continue to intensify enforcement activities on intellectual property, including the Trademark Act 2019, the Trade Description Act 2011 and the Copyright Act 1987, to combat the sale of counterfeit goods,” he said.

Mohd Sabri also advised consumers not to support counterfeit goods and issued a stern warning to parties who violate existing laws, including the risk of severe punishment for errant traders.