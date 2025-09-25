Couple among three arrested in RM3.49 million Johor drug bust

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested three individuals, including a couple, and seized 24.41 kilogrammes of drugs worth 3.49 million ringgit in three raids conducted here on September 20 and 21.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the 29-year-old man and his 26-year-old girlfriend were arrested in possession of three bottles of liquid ecstasy during the first raid at a hotel in Taman Sentosa.

He said a second raid led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man who was found with two vape cartridges suspected to contain liquid ecstasy and 119.50 grammes of ecstasy pills along Jalan Sutera 3.

Their arrests led investigators to a storage unit in a rented apartment at Taman Delima 2.

He listed the drugs seized from the apartment as 4.24 kilogrammes of ecstasy powder, 132 bottles of liquid ecstasy, 19.79 kilogrammes of MDMA powder, 74 vape cartridges filled with liquid ecstasy, 252 grammes of ecstasy pills, and 15 grammes of ketamine powder.

A Volkswagen Passat car and a necklace were also seized during the raids.

The couple is believed to have acted as distributors, while the other man is suspected of being the storage unit keeper.

The syndicate, which has been active since last July, is believed to have used the apartment as a repackaging centre for distribution to the local market, including entertainment outlets, and for online sales.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days starting September 21.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama