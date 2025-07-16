Couple and four remanded over marriage motivation event in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A husband and wife, founders of a family motivation programme, are among six individuals remanded for three days to assist investigations into a motivational event allegedly featuring immoral activities.

Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis issued the remand order against the suspects, comprising four women and two men aged between 26 and 47.

The case is being investigated under Sections 509 and 294 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act. Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed the couple’s detention after they provided statements at the Petaling Jaya IPD. Their lawyer, Datuk M Reza Hassan, also verified the matter.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated earlier that all participants of the marriage motivation programme would be summoned to assist investigations. - Bernama