Hamas accuses Israel of long-term Gaza military control

GAZA CITY: Hamas has accused Israel of seeking long-term military control over the Gaza Strip, dismissing reports of progress in ceasefire negotiations.

The ongoing indirect talks in Doha, now in their second week, remain deadlocked over Israel’s troop presence in the Palestinian territory.

Hamas insists on a full Israeli withdrawal and last week rejected a proposal that would have allowed troops to remain in over 40 percent of Gaza.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan cited an unnamed foreign official stating that revised pullback maps were being discussed.

However, Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim refuted this, telling AFP, “(Israel) has not yet delivered any new or revised maps regarding military withdrawals from the Gaza Strip.”

Naim further asserted, “The entire Gaza Strip is currently under the military control of (Israel). What is happening on the ground confirms (Israel’s) intentions and plans to maintain and prolong military control within the Gaza Strip for the long term.”

He accused Israel of misleading mediators by publicly advocating for peace while allegedly planning continued occupation.

Israel, which seeks to dismantle Hamas as a military force, has blamed the group for inflexibility.

Despite the tensions, Qatari mediators stated there is “no stalemate” in talks, though no deadline has been set for a resolution. – AFP