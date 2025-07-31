Couple arrested after adopted baby girl dies of suspected abuse in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a married couple to assist in investigations into the death of their seven-month-old adopted baby girl, believed to be a victim of abuse in Cheras.

Cheras deputy police chief Supt Ridzuan Khalid confirmed the arrests, stating that the couple, aged between 38 and 50, was taken into custody by the Sexual, Women and Children’s Investigations Division (D11) of the Kuala Lumpur CID.

“A remand order was sought for both suspects under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a magistrate at the Brickfields Police Headquarters today, and a seven-day remand was granted,“ he said in a statement. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611).

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21159999 or the nearest police station.

Earlier reports indicated that the infant was found unconscious in the living room of a condominium unit in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras.

Kuala Lumpur acting police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed receiving an emergency call at 9.34 pm yesterday from a man who reported his adopted daughter unconscious at their residence.

Upon arrival, police discovered the baby with visible bruising and bluish skin. - Bernama