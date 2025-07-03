Couple charged with murder, abuse of 5-year-old boy

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple was charged in separate courts today with abusing and murdering a young boy in their care last week.

At the Magistrates Court, p-hailing rider Muhammad Syafiq Daniel Osman, 26, was charged with the murder of five-year-old Muhammad Shakir Firman Mohammad in a hotel room on Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, at 1.15 am on March 3.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the accused after the charge was read before Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court. Case mention was set for May 26.

Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Ravindejit Kaur appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Over at the Sessions Court, Muhammad Syafiq Daniel’s wife, Nur Nilam Kamaruddin, 26, pleaded not guilty to a charge of abusing and causing physical injuries to the same victim at the People’s Housing Project in Pekan Kepong at 9.00 pm on Feb 25.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a fine of between RM10,000 and RM50,000, or a maximum of five years imprisonment, or both, upon conviction.

DPP Joshua Tee Yee Khuan did not propose bail, citing the gravity of the offence and the victim’s death.

However, Nur Nilam, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lower bail on the basis that she is two months pregnant and has three other children.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case was concluded. Case mention was set for April 9.