SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is prepared to assist the families of two students involved in a road crash in Jordan, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said his office had contacted the families of the affected students and would continue to monitor the situation.

“The two female students from Selangor are Sumayya Azamuddin and Fatimah Nuha Mustaza. Sumayya is reported to have sustained minor injuries, while Fatimah Nuha was seriously injured and is receiving further treatment,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

In a separate post, Amirudin said he had been informed that the parents of Fatimah Nuha would be flying to Jordan tonight to manage their daughter’s affairs. She has undergone surgery and is receiving follow-up treatment at a hospital in the country.

“InsyaAllah, the state government will continue to monitor the welfare of Selangor students abroad. I have also personally contributed some financial assistance to Encik Mustaza before his departure to Jordan tonight,“ he said.

“In this blessed month of Ramadan, let us all pray for the well-being and recovery of both students and their families,“ he added.

Earlier, the media reported that four Malaysian students studying at Mu’tah University in Jordan sustained injuries in a road accident in the country on Friday (March 7).

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khaled said two of the students involved were from Johor and were first-year students in Fiqh Wa Usul at the university.